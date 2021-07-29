Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD briefs Congressional Friends of Ireland Caucus

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD today briefed the Congressional Friends of Ireland Caucus on the British Government's plan to close down all investigations into the past and their refusal to implement their own agreement on Brexit.

Speaking at the meetings, Ms McDonald said:

“This British Government has shown contempt for the rights of citizens in Ireland, their obligations under international agreements, and the views of US political leaders.

“The proposals by the British Government to close down investigations into their past actions and offer amnesties to their military is opposed by all parties, victims groups, and the Irish Government.

“It is a contravention of the Stormont House Agreement and the rights of the victims.

“The British Government continues to refuse to honour its obligations on Brexit and create uncertainty for business.

“I thanked the Friends of Ireland Caucus for their continued support for peace and our agreements.

“By working together, we can ensure that the British Government implements in full their commitments.

“The US remains a strong partner for peace, progress and prosperity in Ireland.”