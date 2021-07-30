Gildernew encourages people to get vaccinated

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said now is the time to get a COVID jab as mass-vaccination centres begin to wind down across the north.

The party’s health spokesperson said:

“More than one million people are now fully vaccinated thanks to the vital role of mass vaccination centres, community pharmacies and pop up clinics across the north.

“Over a number of weeks, these centres have been operating on a walk-in basis with no appointment needed to get your first and second jab.

“If you still haven’t got your first dose, I would urge you to take a couple of minutes and visit a vaccine centre before this phase ends on Saturday

“Vaccination, alongside an effective test, trace, isolate and support system, offers the best way to protect our loved ones, keep down hospital admissions and support our frontline health workers.”