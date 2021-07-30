Darren O’Rourke TD raises increase in Meath electricity outages with ESB

Sinn Féin TD for Meath East, Darren O’Rourke, has raised the issue of the increase in electricity outages in County Meath with the ESB and sought assurances from the electricity supplier that the problem is being addressed.

Teachta O’Rourke said:

"Residents across Meath have expressed their serious frustration with the number of electricity outages in recent months.

"The problem seems to be particularly bad in the area south of Navan - Skryne, Kentstown and surrounds, for example.

"These electricity outages aren’t just a source of annoyance; they are very disruptive for households and businesses.

"Some local communities’ water supply is dependent on pumps, so when they lose their electricity, they also lose their water supply.

"Other people are working from home and when the electricity goes, so too does their internet, emails and Zoom calls. It’s incredibly frustrating for people.

"I’ve been in contact with the ESB to express my concern over the increase in outages and they have advised me that there are a number of reasons behind the repeated loss of power in recent months.

"Trees hitting wires is one of the major reasons and this is being rectified through the use of two contractors who will be in the area south of Navan until mid-September.

"Secondly, there have been three transformers in the area which have experienced faults or failures recently, an unusually high number. These transformers have either been replaced or repaired now, but it’s likely each of them has contributed to multiple outages recently.

"Thirdly, there was a recent fault where a pole and crossarm on the network were damaged by someone. This led to conductors clashing and, again, contributed to multiple transient outages.

"The ESB have advised me that their work to date in this area and the work they are currently undertaking, should resolve these issues soon and result in less outages going forward.

"I will keep the matter under review but it is essential that the situation improves. We are all aware of the increased energy demand with new data centres, etc. on the one hand and a move away from fossil fuel generation on the other. Security of electricty supply is a real concern in Meath. It needs to be maintained."