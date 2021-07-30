Difficulties in GP out of hours services adding to hospital pressures - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has expressed serious concern at the ongoing difficulties within the Southern Trust and other trust areas to staff Out of Hours GP services.



The party's health spokesperson said:

“The closure of Armagh, South Tyrone and Kilkeel out of hours centres for virtually the full month of August is deeply alarming. Access to primary care is essential and we have already seen demands on GPs rise and difficulties in getting through.

"GP practices and their staff are under extreme pressure dealing with increased demand from COVID-19 cases, managing health conditions left untreated during the COVID-19 surges and their normal everyday workload.

"I am calling on the Minister of Health to roll out Multidisciplinary Teams to all Trust areas as a matter of urgency.

"If the public are unable to access GP services, then the only option left is to seek help at already crowded Emergency Departments.

"The past number of months my office has been inundated with hundreds of frustrated constituents seeking help in getting through or seen by their GP. I have since launched a survey online to enable people to tell me their own experiences."