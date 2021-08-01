COVID vaccines still available - Gildernew

The health spokesperson said:

"COVID vaccines are still available and it is vital that as many people as possible get vaccinated.

"Just because the walk-in service for first doses at the vaccination centres has been scaled down it does not mean people can't get vaccinated.

"People can still make appointments at the vaccine centres, at community pharmacies and can also get vaccinated at the pop-up vaccination centres which are being held across the north.

"If anyone has not been vaccinated yet and is eligible, I would urge them to get vaccinated as soon as possible in order to protect themselves, protect those around them and help ease some of the pressures on the health service."