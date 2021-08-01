Ní Chuilín condemns north Belfast car hijackings

The north Belfast MLA said:

"This incident where a nurse finishing a shift at the Mater hospital had her car hijacked on the Crumlin Road was disgraceful.

"It must have been a terrifying experience for the woman and while thankfully she was not physically injured she was left badly shaken.

"We also had a similar incident where a man was dragged from his car and the vehicle set on fire.

"I condemn these incidents and would call on anyone with information on what happened to bring it forward to the PSNI."