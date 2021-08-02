McAleer calls for more rural vaccination clinics
Sinn Féin MLA Declan McAleer has called for COVID vaccination clinics to be rolled out across rural areas.
The West Tyrone MLA said:
“I have contacted the Health Minister to request that the Department of Health urgently engage with rural communities to open more walk-in vaccination clinics.
“There are numerous community facilities located in rural areas throughout the North, from Young Farmers Clubs to GAA halls, and the Department must engage with these local communities to organise vaccination clinics that would be easily accessible to all the community.
“Some clinics have already taken place in rural areas which have proven to be a great success, especially for getting younger people vaccinated.
“Being a volunteer at the Omagh vaccination centre I speak frequently to many people from rural areas who raise concerns about accessing the centre, particularly with the limited public transport in some rural areas.
“It must be an urgent priority for the Department of Health to roll out a series of vaccination clinics in rural areas across the North to ensure that every single person can easily access a clinic and get vaccinated."