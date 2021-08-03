Jigsaw Dublin South West to begin accepting new referrals again - Mark Ward TD
Sinn Féin spokesperson on Mental Health, Mark Ward TD, has welcomed that Jigsaw in Dublin South West will be accepting new referrals from 17th August.
New referrals had been stopped due to an exceptional operational challenge following a number of staff transitions in Jigsaw Dublin South West
Teachta Ward had contacted Jigsaw and the Minister for Mental Health calling for immediate resources to be put in place so the new referrals can be accepted.
Teachta Ward said
“I welcome the news that I received today that Jigsaw Dublin South West will be accepting new referrals from 17th August.
“I had met with Jigsaw in May and they informed me of the decision to temporarily suspended accepting new referrals.
“I immediately contacted the Minister for Mental Health, Mary Butler TD, and asked that this situation be resolved as a matter of urgency
“Young peoples mental health has been adversely affected during the pandemic. Loss of schooling, sports, peer supports and even their ability to socialise with friends have all had an impact on their mental health.
“To hear that Jigsaw stopped taking new referrals in my area was very worrying.
“Jigsaw have contacted me today to inform me that last month, due to an exceptional operational challenge following a number of staff transitions, Jigsaw Dublin Southwest temporarily suspended accepting new referrals until staffing levels were adequately restored.
“I am pleased to say that they have now have new staff in post and are reopening for new referrals on Tuesday 17th August.
“Situations like this should not arise and there needs to be safeguards in place so children can get the help they need, when they need it."