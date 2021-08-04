Gildernew welcomes extension of COVID vaccine to 16 and 17 year-olds

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has welcomed the extension of the COVID-19 vaccine to all 16 and 17 year-olds.

The health spokesperson said:

"I welcome today's announcement that the COVID-19 vaccine programme will be extended to include 16 and 17 year-olds.

"From Friday, 16 and 17 year-olds will be able to get the Pfizer vaccine without appointment at the regional vaccine centres and pop-up vaccine clinics.

"This further roll-out of the vaccine will mean that more people can get a jab, protecting themselves and protecting others in the process.

"The roll-out of the vaccine, together with an effective find, test, trace, isolate and support system, is our best fightback against COVID."