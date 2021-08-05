Time to bring an end to unfair geo-blocking of sporting events in the north - Imelda Munster TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Sport Imelda Munster TD has called on Minister Catherine Martin and RTÉ to address the current situation which has left citizens in the north of Ireland unable to watch Olympic games coverage.

Teachta Munster said:

“We can all agree that Team Ireland has done us all proud at the Olympics in Tokyo.

“RTÉ has provided excellent coverage and it’s been fantastic to be able to follow the progress of the team.

“Unfortunately citizens in the north have not been afforded the same experience, as RTÉ coverage of the games has been geo-blocked in the north.

“In my view this is totally unacceptable. A significant number of our athletes in Tokyo are from the north, and it is totally unfair that northern viewers can’t watch the national team, and their local athletes, competing.

“These athletes represent the entire country, and the entire country should be able to watch them compete.

“RTÉ is a national public service broadcaster, and it’s only right that their coverage should be available to everyone living on the island of Ireland.

“I have asked Minister Martin and Ms Dee Forbes, the Director General of RTÉ, to outline the efforts they have made to address this issue, and what steps they intend to take ahead of future international sporting events to ensure that people in all 32 counties can follow our national teams when they compete internationally.

“This is a matter that needs to be given serious consideration to prevent this ridiculous situation going on into future tournaments or sporting events.”