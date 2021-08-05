Delay in the publication of State architecture policy unacceptable - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has criticised the Minister for Housing for the ongoing delay in the publication of the State architecture policy.

The policy provides a framework for the implementation of architecture policy, with the last policy published in 2009.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“The publication of the State architecture policy has been beset with delays. Some of which can be attributed to Covid-19 but not all.

“The response to the Parliamentary Question I received indicates that the consultation report was circulated to departments in July.

“Earlier Parliamentary Question responses on the same issue from January this year indicated that this consultation report would be completed in January and was due to be circulated to the departments in early May.

“While consultation is important, the last policy only took us up to 2015 and a lot of changes have occurred since then in terms of the built environment.

“For example, we have increasing commitments in terms of climate change and the further implementation of the Nearly Zero Energy Building standards.

“We must also protect our existing built heritage, while encouraging innovation and designs from young and upcoming architects.

“The Minister must prioritise the publication of this policy and consult with the Oireachtas Housing Committee before the document is published.”

The response to the Parliamentary Question can be read here.