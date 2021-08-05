Students studying cross border must be supported - Sheehan

Sinn Féin education spokesperson Pat Sheehan has said that the Economy Minister Gordon Lyons is failing northern students by refusing to engage with his Dublin counterparts about places in the south in further and higher education.

The West Belfast MLA said:

“'Students from the North planning to study in the south are expressing serious concerns about delays in releasing Leaving Certificate results.

“These delays are absolutely unacceptable and have put pressure on students to accept offers in the north or in Britain because results will be published weeks in advance in the North.

“I have continuously raised these issues with the Department for Economy and have requested that all-island engagement takes place urgently to ensure that all students receive the best possible support.

"Despite being fully aware of these issues, Minister Lyons has continued to demonstrate a complete disregard for the students that he has a responsibility for by refusing to engage with his Dublin counterparts.

“The education and future of our young people is too important for petty political games; the DUP must urgently work with the Irish Government to address challenges faced by many of our students.

“Sinn Féin will continue to work on an all-island basis to ensure our students get the support that they need and deserve to access the opportunities that they are entitled to.”