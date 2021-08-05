Community in shock at Dungannon death

Sinn Féin MP Michelle Gildernew has said the community is in shock following the death of a man at a food processing plant in Dungannon.

The Fermanagh South Tyrone MP said:

"I was shocked and saddened to hear of the death of a man at the Linden Foods plant in Dungannon.

"An investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of his death.

"My thoughts are with the family, friends and loved ones of this man who are receiving the awful news of his tragic death."