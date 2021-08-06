‘Meath must be better promoted as a Tourist Destination’ – MEP MacManus

‘Meath must be better promoted as a Tourist Destination’ – MEP MacManus

Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has called for greater promotion of County Meath as a tourist destination. The Midlands Northwest representative was speaking after meeting with representatives of the tourism and hospitality sector in Trim alongside Meath West TD Johnny Guirke.

Speaking from Trim, MacManus said:

“I was delighted to visit Trim today and meet local representatives of the tourism and hospitality sector alongside my Sinn Féin colleague Deputy Johnny Guirke. We had a very constructive meeting in which we discussed the potential for tourism initiatives in the local region.”

“Trim and County Meath as whole is a beautiful part of the country with a number of local attractions that would definitely interest domestic and international visitors. It’s clear that the region has been underrated in terms of its tourism potential over the years and it would be of enormous benefit to the area if tourist footfall could be increased. It would boost the local economy, benefit local businesses and create sustainable employment in the area.”

“While other parts of the country have benefitted with heavy promotion as tourist destinations, Meath has not received similar marketing from tourist agencies. There needs to be greater promotion of the area, particularly to help the region take advantage of the huge rise in ‘staycations’ due to the pandemic.”

MacManus outlined Sinn Féin’s vision to boost the sector. “For any local tourism initiative to be successful it is vital that it is part of a wider plan to stimulate tourism throughout the State. Sinn Féin have proposed a scheme which would allocate a voucher worth €200 to every adult and €100 for every child to be spent locally in hospitality or tourism. This plan would give workers and families a break by putting money back in their pockets, while also boosting local economies through increased spending in local tourism and hospitality.”

MacManus concluded, “Such a scheme alongside increased promotion of the region as a tourist destination would undoubtedly enable County Meath to reach its tourism potential.” ENDS

Picture: Chris MacManus MEP and Johhny Guirke TD meeting with members of the tourism and hospitality sector in Meath