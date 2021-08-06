Self-serving Varadkar's sole focus is to protect his own position - David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane has said that the interview given by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar on this evening's Six One News had one objective - to protect his own position.

Teachta Cullinane said:

"After three days of silence from government ministers, and Fine Gael backbenchers and senators being sent out to act as a mudguard for their party leader, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar finally graced us with his presence this evening.

"True to form, the Tánaiste's appearance on the Six One News was a self-serving interview, primarily focused on protecting his own position.

"It will have done little to change the belief of many people that the hospitality guidelines have been amended to give cover to Varadkar for his attendance at a Merrion Hotel bash that he simply should not have attended.

"An event that, six days later, the host of which was offered a plum made-up position funded by taxpayers.

"People are sick of Fine Gael cronyism and lack of accountability, and sick of a feeble Fianna Fáil leadership that facilitates them at every turn.

"To protect his own position, the Tánaiste this evening also sought to distance himself from matters which are clearly related to his responsibilities as Minister for Enterprise Trade and Employment.

"The Tánaiste is never shy when there is a good news story such as the easing of restrictions. But when the public wants to see accountability for his behaviour, he goes into hiding for three days.

"This debacle and the arrogance of the Tánaiste has led to deep confusion for those struggling to get back on their feet in the hospitality sector.

"It has undermined the credibility of the government's own public health guidelines. This is no way for government to do business. It is why we need change now more than ever."