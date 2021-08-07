Community in shock at Dungannon murder - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MP Michelle Gildernew has said the community is in shock after an incident in which a child has died in Dungannon.

The Fermanagh South Tyrone MP said:

"The local community is in shock at the news that a two year-old child has died in an incident in the Park Avenue area of Dungannon.

"My thoughts are with all those affected by this tragedy.

"A police murder investigation is underway and that must be allowed to proceed and I would call on anyone with any information which may help those inquiries to contact the PSNI."