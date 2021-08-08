Irresponsible posts not the way to deal with crime - Brady

Sinn Féin MP Mickey Brady has said anyone with information on illegal drug dealing and criminality should bring it forward to the PSNI rather than making irresponsible anonymous social media posts.

The Newry and Armagh MP said:

"Anonymous social media posts which have been widely shared making broad sweeping allegations about involvement in the drug trade are irresponsible.

"This is not the way to deal with such a serious issue which is blighting communities and causing serious harm.

"It is up to the police and the justice system to deal with such crimes and everyone is entitled to due process before the law.

"I would ask people not to share these posts and if anyone has any information or evidence of drug dealing or any crime, they should bring it forward to the PSNI."