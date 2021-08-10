Daft.ie rent report shows Minister O’Brien is failing to tackle the rental crisis - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has commented on the publication of the latest Daft.ie rental report for the second quarter of 2021, which indicates that rents have increased by 5.6% across the state. The biggest increase since the middle of 2019.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“The latest Daft.ie report makes for grim reading. It shows that the average asking rent across the state is now €1,477, 5.6% higher than the same period last year.

“Rents in Dublin are up 0.5%, however, across the rest of the country, in 17 counties, rents have increased by more than 10% in one year.

“For example, asking rents in Waterford City are up 11.9%, Wexford rents are up 13.%, in Sligo rents are up 14.5%, in Kerry by 16.5% and in Offaly by 11.3%.

“The report also indicates that rental supply is low with only 800 homes available to rent outside of Dublin.

“Darragh O’Brien has now been in office for over a year and the rental crisis is worse than it was under both Fine Gael housing ministers Simon Coveney and Eoghan Murphy.

“If the government had done what was necessary and banned rent increases at an earlier stage, and backed two Sinn Féin bills, which would have done so, many hard-pressed renters would have been saved from these rent hikes.

“As it stands, we do not know how many of the 390 cost rental units promised for this year will actually be delivered.

“The Minister’s Housing for All Plan has been delayed due to wrangling between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

“The government must commit to a dramatic increase in capital investment in affordable housing to rent and buy. They must also ban rent increases for three years, and introduce a refundable tax credit for renters that would put one month’s rent back in every renter's pocket.

“We need to see affordable cost rental homes delivered at scale where they are needed. We also need the Minister to commit to investigating the disorderly exit of landlords from the market.

“Darragh O’Brien needs to take this crisis seriously as, under his watch, things are getting worse, not better.”