There must be zero tolerance of attacks on health workers - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said there can be zero tolerance of attacks or abuse against medical staff.

The health spokesperson said:

"The latest report from the BMA has highlighted shocking levels of abuse against medical staff.

"There can be zero tolerance of attacks or abuse directed against health and social care workers.

"Health service workers have gone above and beyond during the pandemic to save lives and keep people safe, often working in very challenging circumstances.

"They, and all workers, should never have to face abuse, attack, intimidation or threat in the workplace."