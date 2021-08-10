Sheehan wishes all those receiving A Level results well

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has wished young people receiving their A-Level results today well for their future.

The education spokesperson said:

"I want to wish all students who are receiving their A-Level results this morning well.

"This has been a difficult and disruptive year and a half for students with the pandemic and all students have shown great commitment and resilience with their exams.

"I also thank the teachers, school staff, parents and all involved in the education of our young people.

"I congratulate young people for their efforts whatever results they get and remind them that there are always options and that support is out there.

"I also ask all young people to be safe while celebrating their results and their hard work today."