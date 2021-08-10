Taoiseach and Tánaiste must end silence on historic climate change report – Senator Lynn Boylan

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Climate Justice Senator Lynn Boylan has called on the Taoiseach and Tánaiste to show leadership following the publication of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report.

Speaking today, Senator Boylan said:

“Yesterday, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change published a historic report which sets out clearly and starkly the need for decisive action on climate change. The report should be an urgent call to action for the government here in Ireland and around the world.

“So far, the Taoiseach and Tánaiste have been silent on this important report. Their silence is unacceptable and amounts to a failure of leadership.

“A report of this magnitude should be taken seriously and the Taoiseach and Tánaiste must show leadership here.

“It is very clear that we need radical action to tackle climate change. The government must be prepared to take the steps necessary to protect the planet and our communities in a way that delivers a fair and just transition. Frustratingly, this government has shown time and time again since taking office that they aren’t serious about bringing forward the ambitious policies which are needed.

“The Taoiseach and Tánaiste must come forward and make their commitment to climate justice clear. They cannot continue to be silent on such an important and urgent issue.”