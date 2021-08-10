HIQA Report demonstrates need for major capital investment in health service - David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane TD has said that HIQA's 2020 Overview Report provides a snapshot of the state of health services in the state.

He said that the legacy issues identified year on year - infrastructure deficits, overcrowding, and ongoing workforce difficulties - need major capital investment to fix.

Teachta Cullinane said:

"The 2020 Overview Report by HIQA demonstrates that major capital investment is needed in the health service.

"Year on year, we hear problems of overcrowding and spiralling waiting lists because of a lack of capacity.

"The Health Service is working with major infrastructure deficits, and workforce issues continue to present difficulties.

"Healthcare workers and patients suffer because of these failings, which the report identifies as 'recurring issues' which, have 'not changed.'

"HIQA's work on quality standards and assurance in health care is instrumental for policy making, and it needs to be listened to.

"I have produced a plan to tackle hospital waiting lists and overcrowding through major investment in the health service.

"This would bring 600 additional beds, more than 30 additional ICU beds, and more than 4,500 additional staff, to ease the burden in the next number of months.

"Sinn Féin would also provide €150m for major capital works to expand and equip theatre space to deliver more healthcare in public hospitals.

"We must also fully resource the Strategies such as the Maternity Strategy to ensure high quality healthcare state-wide."