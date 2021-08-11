Boylan calls for more driving tests

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has called for more driving tests slots to tackle the huge backlog in waiting lists for tests.

The Newry and Armagh MLA said:

“There is growing frustration among people who are struggling to get a driving test booking since the services resumed.

“Driving instructors and learners feel they are being left in the dark over when driving test appointments will be available.

“While some steps have been taken to make more tests available, it’s clear that more needs to be done to tackle the backlog and increase driving test slots to get people on the road.”