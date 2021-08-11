Emergency Department waiting times continue to be unacceptable – Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew said today that waiting times in emergency departments continue to be unacceptable.

The Sinn Féin health spokesperson said:

“The statistics from April to June this year show that urgent and emergency care services are under pressure.

“Nearly half of those attending are waiting longer than the four-hour target and the number waiting 12 hours or longer has nearly tripled since the same time last year.

"It is also deeply concerning to hear reports of abuse being directed at members of staff in emergency departments.

“Abuse directed towards staff cannot and should not be tolerated.

“It's concerning following the publication of another set of targets for emergency waiting lists which have been missed, the Department of Health has still not published its review into emergency and urgent care services.

"It is unacceptable that the review into a critical part of the health service remains unpublished on the minister’s desk for so long.”