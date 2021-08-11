Road map for reopening of Boxing/Contact Sport Clubs needed – Chris Andrews TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Sport, Chris Andrews TD, has today criticised the Government’s lack of a road map for the re-opening of amateur Boxing clubs and called for a clear statement by the Government on the reopening of contact sports, following the recent success of our athletes at the Olympics and IMMAF Youth MMA World Championships.

Teachta Andrews said:

“Over the past few weeks, this country has been gripped by the sheer level of dedication and commitment shown by our Olympic athletes. We have also seen an outstanding performance by Team Ireland at the World Youth MMA Championship where Team Ireland places 5th on the medal board with an impressive 7 medals.

“These athletes have proudly represented their country and provided role models to the community that they come from.

“Kellie Harrington and Emmet Brennan are just two of the Olympians that have been shown to be incredible role models by their performance inside and outside the ring. They have represented their communities on the world stage and shown the whole of Ireland the rich sense of community that they come from. They will be a source of inspiration for a generation of amateur Boxers to come.

“Amateur Boxing is deeply rooted in working class communities such as the North Inner City. Following the success of these Boxers, it is without doubt that many children and teenagers in these communities will want to follow in the footstep of Boxers such as Kellie Harrington.

“Boxing clubs and other contact sport clubs across the State remain shut while the hospitality sector moves to fully re-open with in door dining and crowds of upwards of 25,000 attend matches in Croke Park.

“It is inexcusable that the Government have provided no timeline for the re-opening of these amateur clubs. We have seen the lack of equal treatment by this Government towards different sporting bodies time and time again during this pandemic.

“The government cannot remain silent on a plan for re-opening of contact sports such as boxing while praising the achievements of our Olympic Boxers.

“This is why Sinn Féin is calling on Minister Martin and Minister Chambers to meet with the Irish Athletic Boxing Association and other contact Sport Governing bodies as a matter of urgency to work with them and with public health experts to develop a clear road map and guidance for safely reopening clubs across the country.”