Pa Daly TD demands Debenhams liquidators return personal items to workers

Sinn Féin TD for Kerry, Pa Daly, has demanded the liquidator of Debenhams stores hand back personal items to former workers at the Tralee store. After the issue was raised by workers many months ago, the liquidator has only now replied.

Teachta Daly said:

“This reply from the liquidator, which is much delayed, is the final insult to the Debenhams Tralee workers. They wrote previously, with the reasonable request that they be granted access to their lockers to retrieve their personal effects. Given the sudden nature of the liquidation, I understand items of personal and financial value are still within the lockers.

“The liquidator has responded saying that items were left at ‘the sole risk of owners’ and refusing to facilitate the workers. The workers are being punished despite their long years of service, and are left with few avenues for restitution.

“This once again demonstrates the important of implementing the Duffy-Cahill report and strengthening the hand of workers within liquidation processes. The dignity of the workers is an example to us all, and the lessons they have thought us must not be allowed to go unheeded by the government.”