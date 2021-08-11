British government needs to listen to demands of farmers over staff shortages - McAleer

Sinn Féin MLA Declan McAleer has said the British government needs to listen to the demands from farmers and agri-food producers and act on labour shortages caused by Brexit.

Declan McAleer said:

"The Ulster Farmers Union have written to all MPs and to the British government calling on it to act on the labour shortage hitting the farming and agri-food industries as a result of Brexit.

"Our farmers, producers and manufacturers need certainty in order to be able to get on with their businesses. The British government needs to implement the protocol as it has already agreed to in order to provide that certainty.

"Even the British government's own Department for Trade has recognised the special economic circumstances the protocol affords for businesses in the north.

"The demands from farmers and producers needs to be listened to and the British government needs to act and implement the protocol."