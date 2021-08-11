Concern over discovery of fungus at Altnagelvin – Mullan

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has expressed concern following a fungus outbreak at Altnagelvin Hospital’s intensive care unit.

The Foyle MLA said:

“It’s deeply concerning that a number of patients in ICU at Altnagelvin have been affected by the discovery of Aspergillus fungus.

“The Western Trust must act quickly to get this under control and ensure the health and well-being of patients and staff is paramount.

“I welcome that work is already underway to reduce the risks, including a deep clean of the area.

“My thoughts are with all those impacted by this worrying situation.”