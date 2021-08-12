Moves by employers to cut wages of remote workers ‘unacceptable’ - Louise O’Reilly TD

Speaking this morning, Sinn Féin spokesperson on Workers’ Rights, Louise O’Reilly TD, has said moves by companies to cut the wages of workers who undertake remote working are unacceptable and must be opposed in the strongest possible terms.

Teachta O’Reilly said:

“In recent days there have been numerous reports that some of the largest companies in the world are reducing the wages of workers who have taken to doing their work remotely.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic many across politics and the Trade Union movement outlined that any such moves would be unacceptable.

“The jobs these workers do are the same whether they are done in a fixed location, a remote working hub, or in the home.

“Employers did not factor the cost of a worker getting to and from the office when they set their wages, so it is completely unacceptable that they should now try to cut workers’ wages and pocket that money for themselves.

“Indeed, many of these companies are making handsome savings through increased productivity of remote workers on one hand, and reduced costs on rents, electricity, and internet on the other. And what’s worse is these employers have transferred the costs of running an office to their staff, and instead of compensating them for this, they are considering cutting their wagers.

“Using remote working as an excuse to cut wages is unacceptable and I would call on all politicians, the Trade Union movement, and workers to stand in opposition to these threats and moves.”