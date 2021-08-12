MacManus Calls On Irish Water To Release Ballivor Funding

Sinn Fein MEP Chris MacManus has called on Irish Water to release funding to upgrade water infrastructure in Ballivor. The Midlands Northwest representative was speaking after meeting with local residents in Ballivor alongside Meath West TD Johnny Guirke.



Speaking from Ballivor, MacManus said:



“I was pleased to get the opportunity to meet with local residents in Ballivor alongside my Sinn Féin colleague Deputy Johnny Guirke. The residents told me of constant cuts to their water supply, inferior water quality and noise pollution from water tankers. This causes massive disruption to their daily lives, preventing them from cooking, cleaning, showering and many other basic day-to-day tasks. The pandemic, with more people staying at home, has only exacerbated the situation.”



“An improvement plan has been ready to proceed for over a year and it is outrageous that Irish Water have yet to release the necessary funding without explanation. The people of Ballivor are entitled to adequate water infrastructure and should not have had to suffer the effects of water disruption for so long.”



“Johnny Guirke has raised this issue in the Dáil as well as with Irish Water on numerous occasions and I want to commend him for his perseverance. I will work with him, and will also be raising this with Irish Water in the coming days . Ballivor residents deserve a resolution to this issue.” ENDS

