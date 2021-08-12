Sheerin welcomes confirmation of date for blood donation changes

Sinn Féin MLA Emma Sheerin has welcomed confirmation that changes to blood donation rules which will allow some gay men to become blood donors will be introduced from Monday 16 August.

Emma Sheerin said:

"I welcome confirmation that changes to rules on blood donation which will allow more gay men to become blood donors will be introduced from Monday 16 August.

“This change will allow men who have sex with men with one sexual partner who they have been with for more than three months to donate blood.

“This is a step forward for the LBGT community and for equality.

“It will also increase the number of people who can become blood donors which will increase the supply of blood and save lives.”