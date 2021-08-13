Government must pump prime home construction recovery - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has called on the Government ‘to pump prime home construction recovery’. His comments were made as reports from the CSO and Daft.ie show the supply of new homes to rent and buy continues to fall well below demand.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“The housing crisis is getting worse and Covid-19 and its impact has placed increased pressure on both the rental and homebuying market. This impact is particularly strong outside the commuter belt and in our provincial towns and villages.

“The Daft.ie rental report published earlier this week highlights how counties such as Sligo and Kerry and facing double digit rent rises, which is coupled with an increasing lack of supply.

“The CSO House Price report published yesterday showed that house prices have increased by 6.9% annually across the state. Prices are rising more rapidly outside Dublin, with prices 7.4% higher.

“In the border counties the rises are in double digits, with prices increasing by an enormous 13.9%.

“The government needs to get a handle on both the supply and affordability challenges facing households.

“Government must intervene to pump prime the recovery of the residential construction sector. We need both supply and affordability. The best way to achieve this is through a major increase in the direct delivery of public homes on public land to meet social and affordable housing need.

"Government must double capital investment in social and affordable housing in Budget 2022. It is not just Sinn Féin saying this. The ESRI, the NTMA and others have called for the government to increase capital spend in public housing.

“We need to deliver at least 20,000 public homes per year. A mix of social, cost rental and affordable purchase. Sinn Féin has demonstrated how this can be done.

“Darragh O’Brien has been in office for more than a year and we still have no plan. He is wasting valuable time that renters and prospective home buyers simply do not have.

“The scale of this crisis is such that the dithering we have witnessed from the government cannot go on. We need to see a fully funded plan with ambitious targets that will both offer hope and that will have a real positive impact for affordable supply."