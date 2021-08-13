Minister must help resolve Dublin Bus dispute - Louise O'Reilly TD

Speaking today, Sinn Féin spokesperson on Workers’ Rights, Louise O’Reilly TD, has called on the Minister for Transport to get involved and help resolve the dispute at Dublin Bus regarding the deal on changing work practices and terms and conditions at the public transport company.

Teachta O’Reilly said:

“The drivers have overwhelmingly rejected the proposals put to them regarding the deal on changing work practices and terms and conditions, and there now needs to be an engagement between workers and management to arrive at a proposal that will work for both the drivers and the company.

“The Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan needs to be hands on with Dublin Bus to ensure the continued roll out of enhanced bus services and to be certain that any proposed changes in work practices that might be required is done with the agreement of those who deliver the service – the drivers.

“Dublin Bus and its fantastic drivers provide an excellent service and they are an iconic brand in our city. The drivers, mechanics, and all the staff at Dublin Bus do trojan work to deliver a top-class public transport service. Even throughout the Covid crisis they worked non-stop to ensure services continued to bring people all over the city and county of Dublin.

“Nobody doubts that there is a real need for enhanced and improved public transport, but this is best achieved by working with those who are delivering public transport. The proposals have been firmly rejected and what is needed now is dialogue and for the concerns and suggestions of the workers to be listened to.

“As is ever the case during an industrial relations dispute, the usual lazy and unfair attacks have already started on the drivers of Dublin Bus from the usual politicians and media commentators who are trying to influence public opinion on the matter.

“Let there be no doubt, Sinn Féin stand with the drivers and we will do all we can to ensure there is engagement with the workers, and their Trade Unions, to reach an agreed and positive solution.”