Kerry is experiencing a rental crisis - Pa Daly TD

Sinn Féin TD for Kerry Pa Daly has commented on the publication of the latest Daft.ie rental report for the second quarter of 2021, which indicates that rents have increased by 16.5% annually in Kerry.

Teachta Daly said:

“The latest Daft.ie report makes for grim reading. It shows that the average asking rent in Kerry now €1,022, 16.5% higher than the same period last year.

“The report also indicates that rental supply is low with only 800 homes available to rent outside of Dublin.

“Darragh O’Brien has now been in office for over a year and the rental crisis is worse than it was under both Fine Gael housing ministers Simon Coveney and Eoghan Murphy.

“If the government had done what was necessary and banned rent increases at an earlier stage, and backed two Sinn Féin bills, which would have done so, many hard-pressed renters would have been saved from these rent hikes.

“As it stands, we do not know how many of the 390 cost rental units promised for this year will actually be delivered.

“The Minister’s Housing for All Plan has been delayed due to wrangling between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

“The government must commit to a dramatic increase in capital investment in affordable housing to rent and buy. They must also ban rent increases for three years, and introduce a refundable tax credit for renters that would put one month’s rent back in every renter's pocket.

“We need to see affordable cost rental homes delivered at scale where they are needed. We also need the Minister to commit to investigating the disorderly exit of landlords from the market.

“Darragh O’Brien needs to take this crisis seriously as, under his watch, things are getting worse, not better.”