Mullan condemns hatred and sectarianism at Bogside bonfire

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has condemned displays of hatred and sectarianism at a controversial bonfire held in Derry last night.

The Foyle MLA said:

"The scenes witnessed at a bonfire which took place in the Bogside last night were disgraceful.

"These displays of sectarianism and hate have no place in our society and are not representative of the local community.

"This was in stark contrast to the many excellent community events held throughout the area organised by the Gasyard Féile and supported by community organisations which were widely supported.

"It is time these illegal bonfires which promote hatred come to an end once and for all."