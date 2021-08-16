John Brady TD expresses concern for Irish in Afghanistan

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Defence John Brady TD has today spoken of his fears for the safety of the 23 Irish citizens remaining in Afghanistan following the collapse of the Afghan government in the face of the Taliban onslaught ensuing from the withdrawal of US forces from the country.

The Wicklow TD said:

“The withdrawal of the US from Afghanistan constitutes nothing less than a colossal failure of foreign policy. There was no exit strategy. The US has left a legacy of chaos behind them.

“We have all witnessed the scenes in Kabul with desperate civilians attempting to leave the country. The situation is very fluid, with the potential for what is a terrible situation to deteriorate even worse in a short space of time.

"The Irish government needs to ensure that the safety of all Irish citizens in Afghanistan is secured.

“The speed of the collapse of Afghan forces following the withdrawal of United States military forces has led to appalling scenes, with the worst fears of many progressive forces in the country being realised.

“The future for women, minorities and human rights advocates in Afghanistan is very uncertain. The UN must do everything in its power to secure an immediate ceasefire, provide urgently required humanitarian aid, and to offer protection of refugees and civilians.”