DAA attempts to outsource frontline maintenance work ‘unacceptable’ - Louise O’Reilly TD

Speaking today, Sinn Féin spokesperson on Workers’ Rights, Louise O’Reilly TD, has said attempts by the Dublin Airport Authority to outsource frontline maintenance work at Dublin Airport are unacceptable and should be opposed in the strongest possible terms.

Teachta O’Reilly said:

“The idea that the Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) are planning to outsource frontline maintenance work is of grave concern to me and to Sinn Féin.

“The attempts to outsource this work are unacceptable and should be opposed in the strongest possible terms.

“I have written to the Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan, voicing my opposition to these plans, and I have asked that he intervene immediately.

“The aviation sector, and the workers in that sector, have been severely impacted by the pandemic and are only now beginning the process of getting back to normal working patterns and normal service.

“Any attempts to use the Covid crisis to undermine work, workers, and outsource decent work is the cheapest of tactics and is totally unacceptable.

“Outsourcing is far too often the precursor to a diminution in the terms and conditions of workers – this is not acceptable and should be opposed in the strongest terms.

“Sinn Féin stand with the workers, and we will work with them and their Trade Unions to do all we can to ensure there is no outsourcing frontline maintenance work."