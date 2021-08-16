International community needs to help Afghan people - Michelle O'Neill

Michelle O'Neill said:

"The unfolding political, humanitarian and refugee crisis in Afghanistan is horrendous.

“The people of Afghanistan desire peace and freedom from violence. The international community cannot allow the rights of Afghan women and children to be lost, or rolled back as before under the Taliban.

"The mandate of the United Nations' Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) is due for renewal in September 2021, during Ireland’s Presidency of the Security Council. The world community cannot abandon the Afghan people.

"The Irish Government has a critical role in ensuring that the UN do everything in its power to provide urgently required humanitarian aid, and to offer protection of refugees and civilians now and in the time ahead.

"Previously the Stormont Executive welcomed Syrian refugees as part of the British Government relocation and resettlement scheme. Our party would certainly support such a scheme for Afghans to provide whatever measure of support we can."