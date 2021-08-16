Affordability and practicality key to the provision of school uniforms - Brogan

Sinn Féin MLA Nicola Brogan has said affordability and practicality should be key considerations of all school uniforms.

Nicola Brogan said:

“As parents prepare for their children’s return to school, the cost of school uniforms can be a significant drain on household budgets. This is even more of an issue given the impact of the pandemic on many incomes.

“Affordability should be the key consideration of all school uniforms.

“We need to bring the cost of school uniforms more in line with available grants.

“Consideration should also be given to the needs of children and young people and policies must reflect the promotion of inclusivity and practicality.

“There is clear evidence that girls and young women are less likely to engage in physical activity if they are compelled to wear skirts and dresses.

“Schools should ensure that their uniform policies meet modern expectations of gender equality, inclusivity and tolerance as well as the promotion of active play and physical activity amongst our children and young people.”