Fracking ban necessary to protect future generations’ - Murphy

Sinn Féin MLA Áine Murphy has said a legal ban on fracking in the north is necessary to protect the environment and future generations.

Confirming her intention to table a Bill outlawing the practice, the Fermanagh South Tyrone MLA commented:

“The case against fracking is overwhelming, as more and more evidence emerges of the effects fracking has on nearby communities. We must put people's health ahead of profits. We must protect our environment and future generations by banning fracking once and for all.

“My friend and predecessor, Seán Lynch, had began the process of introducing a Private Members Bill to ban fracking, and I am delighted to be taking over the legislation from Séan. It is my intention to introduce it early in the autumn.

“The Bill if passed, will introduce a legislative ban on the issuing of licenses to companies that intend on exploring for, or extracting fossil fuels by way of fracking. It will also bring the north into line with the rest of the island and many countries around the world that have taken a stand on this issue.

“I am therefore calling on all the Assembly parties to recognise the importance of this issue and to support this Bill when it comes to the floor of the chamber.”