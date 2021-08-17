Owen Keegan’s comments on use of tents by homeless people regrettable - Denise Mitchell TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Local Government Denise Mitchell TD has labelled Dublin City Council CEO Owen Keegan’s comments on the use of tents by homeless people as regrettable and unhelpful.

Teachta Mitchell said:

“Owen Keegan’s comments on the use of tents by homeless people in Dublin City for accommodation were totally unwarranted.

“Their circumstances are challenging enough without being further stigmatised by unhelpful commentary.

“There are many legitimate reasons why people choose to sleep in tents instead of emergency accommodation.

“People who are in recovery from addiction or people struggling with mental health issues often feel unsafe in the dormitory-style emergency accommodation that tends to be on offer.

“So for Owen Keegan to say that he does not think people should be allowed to sleep in tents is regrettable.

“The fact that people feel they have no other option is symptomatic of the government’s failure to fund and resource high quality emergency accommodation where it is required.

“We urgently need to see the Programme for Government commitment to end the use of dormitory-style accommodation accelerated.

“We also need to see an independent inspection regime introduced for both public and private emergency accommodation providers to make sure what is currently in use is fit for purpose.”