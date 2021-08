Community shock after discovery of body in Boho - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MP Michelle Gildernew has expressed condolences following the discovery of a body in a vehicle in Boho, County Fermanagh.

The Fermangh South Tyrone MP said:

“The local community is in shock following the discovery of a body in a van in Boho, County Fermanagh today.

“My thoughts are with the person’s friends and family at this sad and difficult time.”