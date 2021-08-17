Ní Chuilín welcomes support for 18 new homes at Hillview

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has welcomed support from Belfast City Council’s Planning Committee for a proposal to build 18 homes on the Hillview site in North Belfast.

The North Belfast MLA said:

“There are 4,000 people on waiting lists for a home in north Belfast.

“Today I met with Belfast City Council’s Planning Committee and made a presentation on a proposal to build homes on the mixed use Hillview site.

“I’m delighted that the Council committee has now backed the proposal to include 18 homes at Hillview.

“There is an onus on all political parties to get to grips with the housing crisis and ensure that opportunities like the Hillview development are seized with both hands to build homes for those who need them.”