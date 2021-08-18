Ruairí Ó Murchú TD condemns arson attack on Dundalk Garda Station

Sinn Féin TD for Louth Ruairí Ó Murchú has condemned the ‘malicious and outrageous’ arson attack on two squad cars in Dundalk Garda Station in the early hours of this morning.

A lone male is believed to have been responsible for the 2.30am attack, which damaged two Garda vehicles.

The incident comes in the wake of attacks on the station in 2019 and 2020, and attacks on homes and private cars of Gardaí in the Dundalk area over the last number of years.

Teachta Ó Murchú said:

“This attack should be and will be utterly condemned by the community in Dundalk, who support Gardaí in their efforts to keep communities safe.

“For the attack to happen in the car park of the Garda station, close to the town centre in Dundalk, shows brazen criminality and comes following a number of successful Garda operations against criminal gangs in the town.

“I have spoken to senior Gardaí this morning and while they are appalled by this incident, they will not be dissuaded from carrying out their work.

“I will meet with senior Gardaí to discuss this and other serious crime incidents in Dundalk.

“I urge anyone with information about this incredibly serious incident to come forward to Gardaí as soon as possible so the perpetrator can be caught and prosecuted.”