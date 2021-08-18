100% defective block redress must be on the table - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has expressed a deep concern over the ongoing delay on the review of the defective block remediation scheme for homeowners affected by mica and pyrite in Mayo, Donegal and other counties.

Teachta Ó Broin called on Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien and Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe to send a clear signal to their officials on the review group that 100% redress must be on the table.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“I have a huge concern about the ongoing delays to the defective block review, which was established by Minister O’Brien to look at a remediation scheme for homeowners.

“We saw media reports over the weekend that five of the eight homeowners on the working group have now resigned, with the working group now due to report back at the end of September.

“I fully understand that the request for an extension of the working group’s deadline came from homeowners.

"But I am concerned that it will be used by government to drag their heels on the key demand of the group, which is a 100% redress scheme.

“The Minister for Housing and Minister for Finance must now intervene to ensure that all options are under full consideration, which includes 100% redress.

“The ministers should not wait for the work to conclude, but rather send a clear signal to the officials that 100% must be on the table.

“This scheme should also cover ancillary costs that the homeowners face, including access to rent supplement to cover some of the cost of renting while their homes are uninhabitable.

“It must also include a guarantee for homeowners once the remediation work is completed, they will be covered if any future problems arise.

“If the redress scheme for defective blocks is to be provided for in Budget 2022, it is time for the ministers responsible to intervene without delay.”