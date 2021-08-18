British government should withdraw legacy proposals - Kelly

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has called on the British Secretary of State to withdraw amnesty proposals

Gerry Kelly said:

"The British government's amnesty proposals for state forces are an insult to victims.

"Today British Secretary of State Brandon Lewis met with former British military veterans to discuss amnesty proposals that will directly benefit them but yet refuses to engage with relatives of those killed by British state.

"Today's meeting further highlights the one-sided and differential approach adopted by the British government when it comes to addressing its role in the conflict.

"Brandon Lewis should immediately withdraw his amnesty proposals.

“He should meet with the families who are campaigning for truth and outline to them exactly how he plans to implement the Stormont House Agreement legacy mechanisms in a victim-centred and human rights compliant manner."