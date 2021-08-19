Gildernew welcomes confirmation of back payments for people impacted by contaminated blood scandal

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has welcomed confirmation of back payments for people impacted by the contaminated blood scandal.

The party’s health spokesperson said:

“I welcome confirmation that back payments have now been made to people impacted by the contaminated blood scandal.

“These payments will not only help improve the lives of those affected by the scandal, but it is also a recognition of the terrible hurt and suffering caused.

“I also welcome a commitment from the health minister to provide additional money for those affected by Stage 1 Hepatitis C by working with those directly impacted to ensure that the payment scheme meets their needs.”