Failure to issue new teacher registration numbers concerning - Sheehan

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has expressed concern following reports that the General Teaching Council has failed to issue registration numbers for many newly qualified teachers for the new school year.

The party’s Education spokesperson said:

“Reports that many newly qualified teachers still haven’t been issued a registration number by the General Teaching Council is deeply concerning.

“The General Teaching Council has faced governance issues in recent times.

“I have written to the Education Minister seeking a resolution to this issue as a matter of urgency.



“Our newly qualified teachers need clarity, this needs to be resolved as quickly as possible to allow them to start their jobs as planned in the days and weeks ahead.”