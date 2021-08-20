Big Jab Weekend opportunity to get Vaccinated - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has called on those over 18s who remain unvaccinated to take advantage of the opportunity to get their jab this weekend.

The chair of the health committee said:

"Vaccination is the best tool we have in our kit to stop the COVID-19 virus and to reopen our society.

"The 'Big Jab' weekend is the last opportunity for over 18s to get their first jab at a mass vaccination centre. No appointment is needed at vaccination centres this weekend, you simply walk in and get the jab.

"The vaccination is saving lives. By getting vaccinated we are not only protecting ourselves, we are also protecting our families and loved ones and helping to reduce the pressures on the health care system and the workforce.

"Vaccination is the key to reopening our society, allowing us to enjoy our social lives and to be with our friends and family doing the things we love to do.

"I urge everyone to take full advantage of the Big Jab weekend and get your jab."