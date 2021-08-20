Gildernew welcomes Aidan McAnespie ruling

Sinn Féin MP Michelle Gildernew has welcomed a judge ruling that there are sufficient grounds that the soldier accused of shooting Aidan McAnespie in County Tyrone in 1988 will stand trial.

The Fermanagh South Tyrone MP said:

"I welcome today's ruling that the soldier accused of shooting Aidan McAnespie in Aughnacloy has a case to answer and will stand trial.

"This is a step forward for the family in the campaign for the truth of what happened to Aidan.

"It also highlights the need for the Stormont House Agreement legacy mechanisms to be implemented in full so all families bereaved by the conflict can get access to truth.

“There can be no amnesty for British state forces who murdered Irish citizens.

"The McAnespie family have never faltered in their search for the truth, and I want to commend them for their resilience, commitment, and courage.

"Sinn Féin will continue to stand by the McAnespie family and all those campaigning for truth and justice."